Arqma Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $6,230.00 (ARQ)

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. One Arqma coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0539 or 0.00000127 BTC on exchanges. Arqma has a total market capitalization of $580,990.31 and $6,230.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Arqma has traded up 23.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,462.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,899.85 or 0.06829232 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.31 or 0.00351640 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $509.26 or 0.01199323 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.79 or 0.00110190 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $236.13 or 0.00556091 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $224.78 or 0.00529351 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00006670 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.57 or 0.00314552 BTC.

About Arqma

Arqma is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 16,818,884 coins and its circulating supply is 10,774,340 coins. The official website for Arqma is arqma.com . The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arqma’s official Twitter account is @ArQmA_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

Arqma Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arqma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arqma using one of the exchanges listed above.

