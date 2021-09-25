Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Buys 526,753 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 27.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,440,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 526,753 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $268,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TransUnion by 31.4% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of TransUnion by 23.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of TransUnion by 82.8% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of TransUnion during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of TransUnion during the first quarter valued at about $76,000. 96.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TransUnion alerts:

Shares of TRU opened at $116.27 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.23. TransUnion has a one year low of $78.02 and a one year high of $125.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.27 billion, a PE ratio of 48.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. TransUnion had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The firm had revenue of $774.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.12 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. TransUnion’s payout ratio is 13.52%.

In other news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total transaction of $149,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David M. Neenan sold 24,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $2,911,865.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their target price on TransUnion from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on TransUnion from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on TransUnion in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on TransUnion in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on TransUnion from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TransUnion has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.25.

About TransUnion

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransUnion (NYSE:TRU).

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.