Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Buys Shares of 1,092,765 Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,092,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,377,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in Entegris in the second quarter valued at about $2,090,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Entegris by 2.2% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 53,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Entegris by 169.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 349,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,060,000 after acquiring an additional 219,539 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Entegris by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,884,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,440,437,000 after acquiring an additional 678,294 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 115.4% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 630,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,511,000 after buying an additional 337,883 shares during the period. 96.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ENTG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research started coverage on Entegris in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Entegris from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.00.

ENTG opened at $132.46 on Friday. Entegris, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.31 and a 52-week high of $135.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.96 billion, a PE ratio of 53.41 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 4.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.00.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. Entegris had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 16.29%. The business had revenue of $571.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Entegris’s revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 27th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is 12.60%.

In other Entegris news, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 23,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.66, for a total value of $2,766,008.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP William James Shaner sold 7,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.18, for a total value of $975,216.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,359,217.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,015 shares of company stock worth $9,493,383 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Entegris Profile

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

