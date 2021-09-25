Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Has $148.87 Million Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,610,806 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 0.06% of Comcast worth $148,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Comcast by 377.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 45,156 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,443,000 after acquiring an additional 35,697 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Comcast in the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Comcast in the first quarter valued at approximately $364,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on CMCSA shares. Truist upped their price objective on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Raymond James increased their target price on Comcast from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Comcast in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their target price on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.20.

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $56.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $40.97 and a twelve month high of $61.80. The company has a market cap of $258.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.66 and its 200 day moving average is $57.07.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.44%. The company had revenue of $28.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.14 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

Read More: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.