Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Makes New $122.87 Million Investment in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 454,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $122,868,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.10% of American Tower as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 4,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,314,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 75,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,355,000 after buying an additional 3,167 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 15,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,205,000 after buying an additional 2,732 shares in the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMT. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $261.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $285.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $270.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $305.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $298.29.

NYSE:AMT opened at $282.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $128.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $288.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $264.61. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $197.50 and a one year high of $303.72.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 25.84%. On average, research analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 27th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. American Tower’s payout ratio is 60.19%.

In other American Tower news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 8,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total transaction of $2,245,558.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,187,962.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.87, for a total transaction of $27,287.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,811,856.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,085 shares of company stock valued at $2,552,330. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Tower Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

