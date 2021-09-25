Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Reduces Stock Position in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership reduced its holdings in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) by 50.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 786,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 796,116 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $176,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BNTX. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of BioNTech by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the 1st quarter worth about $729,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 742,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,112,000 after acquiring an additional 74,312 shares during the last quarter. 14.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:BNTX opened at $333.48 on Friday. BioNTech SE has a one year low of $61.27 and a one year high of $464.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market cap of $80.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45 and a beta of -1.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $343.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $234.02.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $10.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.35 by $2.42. BioNTech had a net margin of 52.48% and a return on equity of 159.73%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12599.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that BioNTech SE will post 37.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BNTX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioNTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Bryan, Garnier & Co set a $451.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a report on Friday. Redburn Partners restated a “sell” rating and issued a $146.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $433.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.46.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

