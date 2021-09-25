Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Trims Holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership reduced its position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,555,961 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 145,708 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 1.49% of Exact Sciences worth $317,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Exact Sciences by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 246,533 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,647,000 after buying an additional 75,896 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Exact Sciences by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,592 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after buying an additional 5,110 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its stake in Exact Sciences by 800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its stake in Exact Sciences by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP acquired a new position in Exact Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $273,000. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $157.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.06.

In other news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 1,381 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.11, for a total transaction of $153,442.91. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,860,072.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 38,361 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.40, for a total transaction of $4,273,415.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $96.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.59 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $104.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.01. Exact Sciences Co. has a 12-month low of $89.65 and a 12-month high of $159.54.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $434.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.76 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 50.52% and a negative return on equity of 8.93%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Exact Sciences

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

Read More: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.