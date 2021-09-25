ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ASMIY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ASM International in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of ASM International in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of ASM International in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Barclays downgraded ASM International from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, AlphaValue raised ASM International to a reduce rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $329.68.

OTCMKTS:ASMIY opened at $411.00 on Friday. ASM International has a 1 year low of $137.90 and a 1 year high of $448.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $385.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $334.04. The company has a market cap of $19.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.62 and a beta of 1.35.

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.03. ASM International had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 23.93%. The business had revenue of $411.81 million for the quarter.

ASM International Company Profile

ASM International NV engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, and sale of equipment, and provision of service to customers for the production of semiconductor devices and integrated circuits. It operates through the Front-end and Back-end segments. The Front-end segment manufactures and sells equipment used in wafer processing, encompassing the fabrication steps in which silicon wafers are layered with semiconductor devices.

