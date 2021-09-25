Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Stock Position Trimmed by NFJ Investment Group LLC

NFJ Investment Group LLC cut its position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,978 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 907 shares during the quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $3,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZPN. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 123.2% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 2,410.5% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, VP F G. Hammond sold 3,188 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total value of $462,387.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John Hague sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.68, for a total transaction of $80,124.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,025 shares of company stock worth $2,595,921. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Technology stock opened at $124.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.43, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.15 and a 1 year high of $162.56. The company has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $133.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.07.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.06. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 45.08% and a return on equity of 48.61%. The company had revenue of $197.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.15 million. Research analysts forecast that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

AZPN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $156.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Benchmark lowered shares of Aspen Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aspen Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.00.

Aspen Technology Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

