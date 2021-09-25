Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $3.75 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Assembly Biosciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapies for infectious diseases and other disorders of the gastrointestinal (GI) system. Assembly’s product portfolio consists of two late stage assets: VEN 307 for relief from pain associated with anal fissures and VEN 308 for the treatment of fecal incontinence. The Company is also developing novel microbiome-based technology for targeted oral delivery of therapeutic bacteria, complex proteins, viral antigens and small molecules to treat intractable infectious diseases of the GI tract, such as C. difficile infections. Assembly Biosciences Inc., formerly known as Ventrus Biosciences, Inc., is based in New York. “

ASMB has been the topic of a number of other reports. William Blair downgraded Assembly Biosciences from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $3.10 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Assembly Biosciences in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $3.50 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.91.

NASDAQ:ASMB opened at $3.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.93. Assembly Biosciences has a 52-week low of $3.09 and a 52-week high of $17.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.56 million, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 0.34.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.11. Assembly Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 37.80% and a negative net margin of 78.57%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Assembly Biosciences will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO John G. Mchutchison sold 12,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total value of $43,761.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG3 Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 185.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 6,703 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.08% of the company’s stock.

Assembly Biosciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of products for infectious diseases, such as chronic hepatitis B virus and illnesses associated with a dysbiotic microbiome. It focuses in two innovative platform programs: oral therapeutics for the treatment of hepatitis B virus, and the oral synthetic live biotherapeutics candidate.

