ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. CSFB lifted their price objective on shares of ATCO from C$46.50 to C$47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of ATCO from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of ATCO from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of ATCO from C$49.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of ATCO in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ATCO presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$47.11.

ATCO stock opened at C$41.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$4.69 billion and a PE ratio of 21.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$42.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$42.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.09, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.14. ATCO has a 12 month low of C$35.68 and a 12 month high of C$46.19.

In related news, insider Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$43.00 per share, with a total value of C$215,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,280,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,130,058,748.

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.

