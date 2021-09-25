Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Atlantica Yield Plc owns, manages and acquires a diversified portfolio of contracted assets in the power and environment sectors. It operates primarily in North America, South America and Europe. Atlantica Yield Plc, formerly known as Abengoa Yield plc, is based in Brentford, the United Kingdom. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research note on Tuesday. They set a sector weight rating for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a neutral rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a hold rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.67.

Shares of NASDAQ AY opened at $35.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.36 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.28. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 52-week low of $26.71 and a 52-week high of $48.49.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.30). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a return on equity of 1.89% and a net margin of 2.87%. The firm had revenue of $375.99 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s payout ratio is currently 1,433.33%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AY. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the first quarter worth $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. 42.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc engages in the ownership, management, and acquisition of renewable energy. It specializes in the following businesses: Renewable Energy; Natural Gas; Electrical Transmission; and Water. The Renewable Energy business includes production of electricity from solar power and wind plants.

