Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avalara Inc. is a provider of cloud-based tax compliance solutions. It offers businesses of all sizes achieve compliance with transaction taxes including sales and use, VAT, excise, communications and other tax types. Avalara Inc. is based in Seattle, United States. “

Get Avalara alerts:

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on AVLR. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Avalara from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Avalara from $155.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Avalara from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avalara from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Avalara from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Avalara presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $199.13.

Shares of NYSE:AVLR opened at $189.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a PE ratio of -201.63 and a beta of 0.71. Avalara has a 52 week low of $117.33 and a 52 week high of $191.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.87.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $169.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.10 million. Avalara had a negative net margin of 13.67% and a negative return on equity of 5.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Avalara will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Avalara news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.54, for a total value of $4,756,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 586,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,010,344.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alesia Lee Pinney sold 1,637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.36, for a total transaction of $264,146.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,038,699.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,835 shares of company stock valued at $12,998,484. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,297,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,690 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,366,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,647,000 after acquiring an additional 146,189 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in shares of Avalara by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,210,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,919,000 after purchasing an additional 217,048 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Avalara by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,882,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,637,000 after purchasing an additional 42,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Avalara by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,727,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,491,000 after purchasing an additional 214,856 shares in the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

Recommended Story: Bollinger Bands

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avalara (AVLR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avalara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.