Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Receives $223.73 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $223.73.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AVY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Shares of AVY traded down $1.57 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $216.94. The stock had a trading volume of 274,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,892. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $17.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.61. Avery Dennison has a 12-month low of $115.77 and a 12-month high of $228.88.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 48.53% and a net margin of 9.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Avery Dennison will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.31%.

In other news, VP Ignacio J. Walker sold 477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.66, for a total transaction of $108,116.82. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,850 shares in the company, valued at $872,641. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Avery Dennison by 6.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,989,000 after purchasing an additional 4,227 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Avery Dennison by 13.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,028,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in Avery Dennison by 8.8% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in Avery Dennison by 82.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 26,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,778,000 after purchasing an additional 11,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Avery Dennison by 0.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,417,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

See Also: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.