Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $22.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Avid Bioservices, Inc. is a dedicated contract development and manufacturing organization focused on development and cGMP manufacturing of biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture. The company provides process development, high quality cGMP clinical and commercial manufacturing services for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries. It also offer process development activities, including cell line development and optimization, cell culture and feed optimization, analytical methods development and product characterization. Avid Bioservices Inc., formerly known as Peregrine Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in TUSTIN, United States. “

Get Avid Bioservices alerts:

CDMO has been the topic of several other research reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on Avid Bioservices from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Avid Bioservices from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Avid Bioservices from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Avid Bioservices stock opened at $22.07 on Tuesday. Avid Bioservices has a twelve month low of $6.99 and a twelve month high of $28.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 275.91 and a beta of 2.19.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $30.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.00 million. Avid Bioservices had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 12.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Avid Bioservices will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Avid Bioservices news, General Counsel Mark R. Ziebell sold 7,207 shares of Avid Bioservices stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total value of $184,571.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 18,701 shares of Avid Bioservices stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total transaction of $477,997.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $985,414.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,317 shares of company stock valued at $801,093. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Avid Bioservices by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 764,780 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,617,000 after buying an additional 7,145 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 70,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 27,537 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 148.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 599,312 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,372,000 after purchasing an additional 357,664 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 180,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,634,000 after purchasing an additional 9,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,400,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Avid Bioservices Company Profile

Avid Bioservices, Inc engages in the commercial manufacturing. The firm focuses on the biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture for culture for biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. It specializes in clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory submissions and support.

Featured Story: What is a stock buyback?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avid Bioservices (CDMO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Bioservices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Bioservices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.