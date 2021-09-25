Avraham Shemesh Acquires 11,965 Shares of CIM Commercial Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Stock

CIM Commercial Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Director Avraham Shemesh bought 11,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.66 per share, for a total transaction of $91,651.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Avraham Shemesh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 20th, Avraham Shemesh purchased 31,700 shares of CIM Commercial Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.31 per share, for a total transaction of $231,727.00.

On Wednesday, July 7th, Avraham Shemesh purchased 89,338 shares of CIM Commercial Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,233,450.00.

NASDAQ:CMCT opened at $8.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 0.78. CIM Commercial Trust Co. has a 1-year low of $6.50 and a 1-year high of $17.29. The company has a current ratio of 6.30, a quick ratio of 6.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in CIM Commercial Trust by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 680,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,775,000 after purchasing an additional 23,346 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in CIM Commercial Trust in the second quarter valued at about $5,186,000. Robotti Robert grew its stake in CIM Commercial Trust by 7.7% in the first quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 468,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,033,000 after purchasing an additional 33,438 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in CIM Commercial Trust by 4.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 465,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,164,000 after purchasing an additional 18,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in CIM Commercial Trust by 6.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 427,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after purchasing an additional 25,462 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.75% of the company’s stock.

About CIM Commercial Trust

CIM Commercial Trust Corp. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and operation of Class A and office assets. It operates through the following segments: Office, Hotel, and Lending. The Office segment consists of rental of office space and other tenant services, including tenant reimbursements, parking, and storage space rental.

