Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) Given “Buy” Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $78.00 price objective on the stock.

AXNX has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Axonics from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Axonics in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Axonics from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Axonics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Axonics from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Axonics currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $69.50.

NASDAQ:AXNX opened at $69.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.15 and a beta of 0.08. Axonics has a 1 year low of $41.13 and a 1 year high of $79.81.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $45.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.24 million. Axonics had a negative return on equity of 18.01% and a negative net margin of 45.36%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Axonics will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO John Woock sold 8,443 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total transaction of $630,945.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.11, for a total value of $3,855,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 83,443 shares of company stock worth $6,161,445. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Axonics in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axonics in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Axonics in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axonics in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Axonics by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

Axonics Company Profile

Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.

