B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) by 35.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,518 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LIT. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 859,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,254,000 after acquiring an additional 376,900 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 152.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 287,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,830,000 after buying an additional 173,644 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 89.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 328,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,194,000 after buying an additional 154,869 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 108.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 294,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,205,000 after buying an additional 153,257 shares during the period. Finally, Clarity Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $8,578,000.

NYSEARCA LIT opened at $83.09 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.23. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $37.06 and a 1-year high of $87.20.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

