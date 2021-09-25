B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,766 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF were worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 51.7% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 44,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,883,000 after buying an additional 15,226 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 11.8% in the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 7,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 60.6% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 21.8% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period.

Shares of ARKW opened at $147.13 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $148.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.32. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 1 year low of $103.29 and a 1 year high of $191.13.

