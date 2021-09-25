B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Has $468,000 Stock Holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,754,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $973,305,000 after acquiring an additional 37,079 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 12.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,845,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,087,000 after acquiring an additional 311,098 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 0.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,850,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,952,000 after acquiring an additional 7,620 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 1.2% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,358,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,132,000 after acquiring an additional 15,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 32.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 920,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,131,000 after acquiring an additional 225,327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of W. P. Carey stock opened at $74.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.68 and a 52 week high of $82.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a PE ratio of 29.09 and a beta of 0.71.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.12). W. P. Carey had a net margin of 36.74% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The firm had revenue of $319.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.03 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $1.052 dividend. This represents a $4.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.61%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WPC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on W. P. Carey in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on W. P. Carey from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Capital One Financial upgraded W. P. Carey from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded W. P. Carey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

