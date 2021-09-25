B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Has $722,000 Stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:PAPR)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:PAPR) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,357 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.28% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New by 2,058.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 209,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,953,000 after purchasing an additional 199,482 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New during the 1st quarter worth $5,439,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New by 175.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 215,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,134,000 after acquiring an additional 137,277 shares during the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New during the 2nd quarter worth $2,688,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New during the 2nd quarter worth $2,489,000.

Shares of PAPR stock opened at $28.81 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New has a twelve month low of $26.37 and a twelve month high of $28.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.27.

