Badger DAO (BADGER) Trading 27.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Badger DAO (CURRENCY:BADGER) traded down 8.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 24th. During the last week, Badger DAO has traded down 27.6% against the US dollar. Badger DAO has a total market capitalization of $177.10 million and $17.45 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Badger DAO coin can now be purchased for $17.51 or 0.00041186 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002353 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.41 or 0.00055075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.39 or 0.00123249 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002354 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00012215 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.78 or 0.00044171 BTC.

Badger DAO Profile

BADGER is a coin. Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,116,031 coins. The official website for Badger DAO is app.badger.finance . The official message board for Badger DAO is badgerdao.medium.com . Badger DAO’s official Twitter account is @badgerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Badger is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) with a single purpose: build the products and infrastructure necessary to accelerate Bitcoin as collateral across other blockchains.It’s meant to be an ecosystem DAO where projects and people from across DeFi can come together to collaborate and build products the ecosystem needs. Shared ownership in the DAO allows builders to have aligned incentives while decentralized governance can ensure those incentives remain fair to all parties. The idea is less competing and more collaborating. “

Buying and Selling Badger DAO

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Badger DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Badger DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Badger DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

