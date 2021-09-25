Baird Financial Group Inc. Buys 136,674 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 11.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,302,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,674 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.46% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $28,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV increased its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 10,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 104,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,316,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 90,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BKLN opened at $22.15 on Friday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $21.44 and a twelve month high of $22.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.10 and a 200-day moving average of $22.15.

