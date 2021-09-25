Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $18.47 Million Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,349 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 7,531 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $18,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 52.0% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 42.3% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 276 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 101.3% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 308 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 2,222 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $134.05 per share, with a total value of $297,859.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FIS shares. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Truist cut shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $169.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $194.00 to $178.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.69.

FIS opened at $122.03 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $132.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $75.38 billion, a PE ratio of 871.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.81. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.17 and a twelve month high of $155.96.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 0.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

