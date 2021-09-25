Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $27.63 Million Stock Holdings in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 658,807 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,056 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $27,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BEPC. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 6,498 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 119.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,593,000 after buying an additional 30,176 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the 1st quarter worth $571,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 235.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 485,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,734,000 after buying an additional 340,852 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 68.2% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BEPC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brookfield Renewable from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

BEPC opened at $40.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 1-year low of $34.01 and a 1-year high of $63.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.70.

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.3038 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th.

Brookfield Renewable Profile

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in North America, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,812 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

