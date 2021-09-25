Baird Financial Group Inc. Raises Position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) by 26.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 464,034 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,172 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF worth $22,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,903,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. raised its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 444.6% in the 1st quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 45,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after buying an additional 37,131 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 64.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,425,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,318,000 after buying an additional 2,506,572 shares during the period. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 125,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,033,000 after buying an additional 15,125 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,244,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,782,000 after buying an additional 453,098 shares during the period.

Shares of RDVY opened at $48.63 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.80. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $31.36 and a twelve month high of $50.05.

