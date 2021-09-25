Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 161 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 0.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 190,653 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $23,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 272.0% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,981 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 4,373 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Exact Sciences by 209.6% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,614 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 7,863 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Exact Sciences by 215.5% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,374 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 4,354 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its position in Exact Sciences by 108.9% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 25,340 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,339,000 after purchasing an additional 13,208 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Exact Sciences by 33.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,140 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 3,505 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

EXAS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $161.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $157.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exact Sciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.06.

Shares of EXAS opened at $96.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $104.01 and a 200 day moving average of $115.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Exact Sciences Co. has a 12 month low of $89.65 and a 12 month high of $159.54. The company has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.59 and a beta of 1.29.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.31). Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 8.93% and a negative net margin of 50.52%. The company had revenue of $434.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.76 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 38,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.40, for a total value of $4,273,415.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 1,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.11, for a total transaction of $153,442.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,860,072.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

