Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) Shares Gap Up After Dividend Announcement

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock had previously closed at $3.25, but opened at $3.41. Banco Bradesco shares last traded at $3.42, with a volume of 800 shares changing hands.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a $0.0032 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.05. The stock has a market cap of $32.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 16.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 164,004 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 20,676 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,850 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 9,229 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 100.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 93,764 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 46,901 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 395.8% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 57,786 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 46,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. increased its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 84.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 18,604 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 8,523 shares during the last quarter.

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

