Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) is Sagil Capital LLP’s 4th Largest Position

Sagil Capital LLP cut its stake in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) by 38.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,300,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,450,000 shares during the period. Banco Bradesco comprises about 8.1% of Sagil Capital LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Sagil Capital LLP’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $11,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBD. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 1,146,373.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 515,913 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,628,000 after purchasing an additional 515,868 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Banco Bradesco by 206.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 193,130 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 130,164 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in Banco Bradesco by 8.5% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 31,187 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 2,433 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. raised its stake in Banco Bradesco by 232.2% in the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 439,164 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after buying an additional 306,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Banco Bradesco in the first quarter valued at $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBD traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.80. 24,851,737 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,290,348. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a twelve month low of $3.36 and a twelve month high of $5.70. The company has a market capitalization of $36.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 0.93.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The bank reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 20.84%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.0035 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.11%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BBD. Scotiabank cut Banco Bradesco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Itau BBA Securities cut Banco Bradesco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $4.40 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Banco Bradesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.70.

Banco Bradesco Profile

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

