Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $19.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Banco Macro Bansud is a leading bank in Argentina. With the most extensive private-sector branch network in the country, Banco Marco provides standard banking products and services to a nationwide customer base. “

Banco Macro stock opened at $16.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.05 and its 200 day moving average is $15.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Banco Macro has a one year low of $11.45 and a one year high of $21.20.

Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $334.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.47 million. Banco Macro had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 11.28%. Equities analysts anticipate that Banco Macro will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Banco Macro in the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Banco Macro by 3.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Banco Macro by 21.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,782 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Banco Macro by 7.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Banco Macro during the first quarter valued at about $167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.76% of the company’s stock.

About Banco Macro

Banco Macro SA engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It serves the low and mid-income individuals, and small and mid-sized companies. The firm offers savings, checking accounts, time deposits, fund management, loans, mortgages, and direct banking transactions. The company was founded on November 21, 1966 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

