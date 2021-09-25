Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 7.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,939,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 902,739 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $260,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the second quarter worth $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the first quarter worth $30,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 400.0% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 290.0% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the second quarter valued at $40,000. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

NYSE MPW opened at $20.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.50. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.66 and a 52-week high of $22.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.24). Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 36.89% and a return on equity of 6.63%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.34%.

MPW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.

Medical Properties Trust Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

Read More: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW).

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.