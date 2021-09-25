Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 1,793,580 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 98.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,618,081 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,793,580 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Yum China were worth $239,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Yum China by 40.0% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 426,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,245,000 after acquiring an additional 121,835 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Yum China by 17.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,145,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,262,129,000 after acquiring an additional 4,998,055 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Yum China by 10.9% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,246,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,843,000 after acquiring an additional 221,672 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB bought a new stake in Yum China in the second quarter worth about $8,367,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Yum China by 9.1% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,386,000 after purchasing an additional 11,855 shares during the period. 81.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Yum China alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Macquarie cut shares of Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $52.90 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Yum China from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.72.

YUMC stock opened at $58.14 on Friday. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $50.21 and a one year high of $69.67. The stock has a market cap of $24.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.53.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). Yum China had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.37%.

Yum China Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.