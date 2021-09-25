Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 1,767 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 916,691 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,767 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.75% of Equifax worth $219,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Generation Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in Equifax by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 6,879,604 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,246,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220,142 shares during the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP raised its holdings in Equifax by 197.2% in the 2nd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,362,775 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $326,398,000 after acquiring an additional 904,198 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Equifax by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,534,876 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,089,312,000 after acquiring an additional 798,873 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Equifax by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,177,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,481,118,000 after acquiring an additional 514,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Equifax by 74.4% in the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 898,989 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $162,834,000 after acquiring an additional 383,441 shares during the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE EFX opened at $265.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $263.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $233.43. Equifax Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.98 and a 52-week high of $279.59. The company has a market cap of $32.35 billion, a PE ratio of 45.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.43.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 29.57%. Equifax’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Equifax’s payout ratio is currently 22.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EFX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Equifax from $241.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Equifax from $241.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upped their price objective on Equifax from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Equifax from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.35.

In related news, insider Prasanna Dhore sold 2,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.49, for a total transaction of $515,237.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Equifax

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

