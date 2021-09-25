Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 1,795,167 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 36.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,096,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,795,167 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.44% of Omnicom Group worth $247,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMC. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Omnicom Group during the first quarter worth $230,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 14.5% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 912,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,663,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,342,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,434,248,000 after purchasing an additional 702,552 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 6.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 419,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,115,000 after purchasing an additional 24,933 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on OMC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.50.

OMC stock opened at $74.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.67. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.50 and a 52 week high of $86.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 35.92% and a net margin of 9.65%. Omnicom Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.45%.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

