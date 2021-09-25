Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 2,110,464 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,546,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,110,464 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.72% of The Mosaic worth $208,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOS. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its position in shares of The Mosaic by 968.1% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Mosaic during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of The Mosaic during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Mosaic by 2,900.0% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Mosaic by 441.6% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MOS shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on The Mosaic from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on The Mosaic from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. HSBC upgraded The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on The Mosaic from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.34.

NYSE MOS opened at $35.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.75. The Mosaic Company has a twelve month low of $16.01 and a twelve month high of $38.23.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.18. The Mosaic had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 14.25%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. The Mosaic’s payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

The Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

