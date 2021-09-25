Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 909,492 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 18.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,054,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 909,492 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.40% of Cardinal Health worth $231,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CAH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 19.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 317,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,307,000 after acquiring an additional 52,482 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the third quarter valued at about $1,407,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.9% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 117,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,128,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,549,000 after acquiring an additional 23,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 288.1% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 3,578 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CAH. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $62.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays dropped their target price on Cardinal Health from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America lowered Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.33.

NYSE CAH opened at $51.19 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.77. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a one year low of $44.92 and a one year high of $62.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.03.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.43). Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 93.70%. The firm had revenue of $42.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.491 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.19%.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

