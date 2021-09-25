Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Buys 5,100 Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 268.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AGF Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,822,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,953,000 after acquiring an additional 134,103 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 364,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,810,000 after purchasing an additional 14,536 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 10.2% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 14.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 1,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Sun Life Financial by 1.2% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 228,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,766,000 after buying an additional 2,804 shares during the period. 45.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SLF opened at $50.65 on Friday. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.53 and a 12-month high of $55.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.04.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.06. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 9.51%. The business had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a $0.4386 dividend. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is 42.93%.

SLF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$50.96 price target (down previously from C$73.00) on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a C$64.00 target price on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sun Life Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.90.

Sun Life Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate. The Sun Life Financial Canada segment offers individual insurance and wealth, and group benefits and retirement services.

