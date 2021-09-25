Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Increases Stock Holdings in Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,830 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise owned about 0.08% of Renaissance IPO ETF worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IPO. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in Renaissance IPO ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,659,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Renaissance IPO ETF by 34.0% in the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 126,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,357,000 after acquiring an additional 32,127 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Renaissance IPO ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,242,000. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. grew its position in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF by 1,259.9% during the first quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. now owns 111,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,908,000 after acquiring an additional 102,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Renaissance IPO ETF by 117.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 80,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,342,000 after acquiring an additional 43,533 shares in the last quarter.

Get Renaissance IPO ETF alerts:

Shares of Renaissance IPO ETF stock opened at $69.00 on Friday. Renaissance IPO ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.79 and a fifty-two week high of $77.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.51.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO).

Receive News & Ratings for Renaissance IPO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renaissance IPO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.