Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Increases Stock Position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 161.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,959 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 40.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 770 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 15.2% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.2% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 12,815 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 6.9% during the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 6,398 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 144.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KNX stock opened at $52.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.27. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.07 and a 52-week high of $54.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.55 and its 200 day moving average is $48.58.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 10.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.65%.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, VP Michael K. Liu sold 2,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total transaction of $113,564.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,879.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Gary J. Knight sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $2,600,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,588 shares in the company, valued at $550,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,100 shares of company stock valued at $3,060,419 in the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KNX shares. Raymond James initiated coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Stifel Europe initiated coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.39.

Knight-Swift Transportation Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

