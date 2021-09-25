Barclays Analysts Give Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) a €93.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €93.00 ($109.41) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on HEN3. Kepler Capital Markets set a €99.00 ($116.47) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Warburg Research set a €115.00 ($135.29) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €97.00 ($114.12) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €88.00 ($103.53) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €96.00 ($112.94).

Get Henkel AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Shares of HEN3 opened at €79.28 ($93.27) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €83.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of €89.88. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a 52-week high of €129.65 ($152.53).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.