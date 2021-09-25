Barings LLC Has $271,000 Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Barings LLC trimmed its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 18.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,875 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 417 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TMUS. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the first quarter valued at about $594,000,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 24.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,960,073 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,247,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930,835 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 62.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,848,745 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $607,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858,726 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 577.8% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,023,799 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $253,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 18.1% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 10,285,244 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,288,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579,763 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TMUS shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price (up previously from $130.00) on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $146.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded T-Mobile US from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.92.

In related news, EVP David A. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total transaction of $429,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total value of $2,852,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US stock opened at $129.43 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.56 and a 12 month high of $150.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $138.39 and its 200-day moving average is $137.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $161.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.48 and a beta of 0.55.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $19.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.39 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 4.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

