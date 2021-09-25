Barings LLC Has $412,000 Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Barings LLC reduced its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,188 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 268 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GD. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter worth $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter worth $32,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter worth $38,000. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GD opened at $197.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $55.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $197.27 and a 200-day moving average of $190.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $129.17 and a 1-year high of $206.46.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 21.50%. On average, analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.27%.

General Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the aerospace company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

GD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.83.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

