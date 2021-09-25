Barings LLC Has $525,000 Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Barings LLC reduced its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 8.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 240 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 22 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 9.4% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 140 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 9.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,015,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the first quarter worth about $82,000. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of Booking by 30.5% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 201 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the first quarter worth about $543,000. 89.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BKNG. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2,230.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,675.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,477.35.

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,173.00, for a total transaction of $397,659.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,772 shares in the company, valued at $10,369,556. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,491.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2,242.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,291.07. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,589.00 and a 52-week high of $2,516.00. The company has a market cap of $102.29 billion, a PE ratio of 247.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.26.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($2.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.69) by $0.14. Booking had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($10.81) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 242.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.