Barings LLC Trims Stock Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Barings LLC lowered its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 620 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.5% in the first quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.7% in the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 5,078 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 8.4% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. 70.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other DuPont de Nemours news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.94 per share, for a total transaction of $379,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rose Lee sold 26,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total transaction of $1,966,937.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on DD shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DuPont de Nemours from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.71.

DD stock opened at $68.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.19. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.49 and a fifty-two week high of $87.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.70 billion, a PE ratio of 6.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.50.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.12. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 32.59% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Imaging, Nutrition & Biosciences, Transportation & Industrial, Safety & Construction, and Non-Core.

