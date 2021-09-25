Barry Callebaut (OTCMKTS:BYCBF) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays restated their equal weight rating on shares of Barry Callebaut (OTCMKTS:BYCBF) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

BYCBF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. assumed coverage on Barry Callebaut in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a buy rating for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Barry Callebaut in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a buy rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of BYCBF stock opened at $2,320.00 on Wednesday. Barry Callebaut has a 52-week low of $2,085.00 and a 52-week high of $2,600.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,531.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,377.65.

Barry Callebaut AG engages in the manufacture and trade of cocoa, chocolate, and confectionery products. It distributes its products under the following brands: Barry Callebaut, Callebaut, Cacao Barry, Carma, Van Leer, Van Houten, Bensdorp, Delfi, Chadler, Caprimo, Le Royal, and Ögonblink. The company was founded by Klaus Johann Jacobs in December 13, 1994 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

