Bata Price Tops $0.0240 on Major Exchanges (BTA)

Bata (CURRENCY:BTA) traded 69.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 25th. Bata has a market capitalization of $121,014.05 and approximately $4.00 worth of Bata was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bata coin can now be purchased for $0.0240 or 0.00000056 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bata has traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000492 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.69 or 0.00359892 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00006815 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001412 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000752 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003357 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Bata Coin Profile

Bata (CRYPTO:BTA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 8th, 2015. Bata’s total supply is 5,052,601 coins. The official message board for Bata is medium.com/@bata.io . The Reddit community for Bata is /r/batamoney and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bata’s official website is bata.io . Bata’s official Twitter account is @Bata_Money and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bata (BTA) is a peer-to-peer currency that enables instant, near-zero cost payments to anyone in the world. BTA is an open source, global payment network that is fully decentralized without any central authorities. Mathematics secures the network and empowers individuals to control their own finances. BTA features faster transaction confirmation times and improved storage efficiency than the leading math-based currencies. BTA has substantial industry support, trade volume and liquidity, BTA is a proven medium of commerce complementary to Bitcoin (BTC). Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

Bata Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bata directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bata should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bata using one of the exchanges listed above.

