Bata Price Tops $0.0240 on Major Exchanges (BTA)

Bata (CURRENCY:BTA) traded up 69.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 25th. Bata has a market capitalization of $121,014.05 and $4.00 worth of Bata was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bata coin can currently be bought for $0.0240 or 0.00000056 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bata has traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000492 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $152.69 or 0.00359892 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00006815 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001412 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000752 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003357 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Bata Profile

Bata is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 8th, 2015. Bata’s total supply is 5,052,601 coins. The official message board for Bata is medium.com/@bata.io . The Reddit community for Bata is /r/batamoney and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bata’s official website is bata.io . Bata’s official Twitter account is @Bata_Money and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bata (BTA) is a peer-to-peer currency that enables instant, near-zero cost payments to anyone in the world. BTA is an open source, global payment network that is fully decentralized without any central authorities. Mathematics secures the network and empowers individuals to control their own finances. BTA features faster transaction confirmation times and improved storage efficiency than the leading math-based currencies. BTA has substantial industry support, trade volume and liquidity, BTA is a proven medium of commerce complementary to Bitcoin (BTC). Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

Bata Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bata directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bata should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bata using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

