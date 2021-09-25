Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) PT Set at €110.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BMW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Nord/LB set a €84.00 ($98.82) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, September 13th. UBS Group set a €93.00 ($109.41) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Oddo Bhf set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €98.29 ($115.63).

Get Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of BMW stock opened at €81.59 ($95.99) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.06, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.12. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €57.25 ($67.35) and a 52-week high of €96.39 ($113.40). The company has a market capitalization of $49.12 billion and a PE ratio of 4.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is €81.16 and its 200 day moving average is €85.14.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger cars, including off-road vehicles as well as spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce brands.

Further Reading: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.