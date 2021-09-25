Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $581.65 Million

Analysts forecast that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) will announce sales of $581.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Beazer Homes USA’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $579.10 million to $584.20 million. Beazer Homes USA reported sales of $686.75 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Beazer Homes USA will report full-year sales of $2.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.20 billion to $2.21 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Beazer Homes USA.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $570.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $612.60 million. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 4.35%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Beazer Homes USA in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Beazer Homes USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BZH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Beazer Homes USA by 117.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 240,847 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643,995 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Beazer Homes USA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,786,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Beazer Homes USA by 141.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 359,081 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,512,000 after purchasing an additional 210,334 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Beazer Homes USA by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,782,349 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,207,000 after purchasing an additional 206,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Beazer Homes USA by 142.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 333,776 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,983,000 after purchasing an additional 196,001 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BZH traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.79. The stock had a trading volume of 208,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,041. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.91 and a 200 day moving average of $20.04. The stock has a market cap of $556.72 million, a P/E ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 2.08. Beazer Homes USA has a 52-week low of $12.07 and a 52-week high of $26.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 11.76.

Beazer Homes USA Company Profile

Beazer Homes USA, Inc engages in the design and sale of single-family and multi-family homes. It operates through the following geographical segments: West, East, and Southeast. The West segment includes Arizona, California, Nevada, and Texas. The East segment consists of Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, and Virginia.

