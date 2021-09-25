Beazley (LON:BEZ) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $353.48

Beazley plc (LON:BEZ)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 353.48 ($4.62) and traded as high as GBX 399 ($5.21). Beazley shares last traded at GBX 394 ($5.15), with a volume of 431,397 shares.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BEZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Beazley from GBX 452 ($5.91) to GBX 473 ($6.18) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Beazley to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 410 ($5.36) to GBX 460 ($6.01) in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Beazley from GBX 475 ($6.21) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Beazley in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Beazley from GBX 385 ($5.03) to GBX 387 ($5.06) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 424.44 ($5.55).

The firm has a market capitalization of £2.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 396.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 353.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.74, a current ratio of 10.81 and a quick ratio of 8.74.

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

